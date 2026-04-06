BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

4.6.26: Downed on Friday, Saved on Sunday--An Easter Miracle!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
136 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • Yesterday

What the survival and rescue of a downed American airman does to the morale of the Iranians...and how it inspires the Americans.

Also: Has President Trump crossed a line with his Truth Social post? Does he sound desperate? Or calculating?

Manic Monday starts now!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Garrison Vance
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Pilot Rescue&#8217; and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump’s ‘Pilot Rescue’ and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

Mike Adams
Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy