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Episode#25- Americas Most Wanted Untold-The Meghan Walsh Story- PART II
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97 views • February 17, 2022
LIVE TONIGHT 02/16/2022 at 7pm(PST)/10pm(EST)
PART II
Meghan Walsh returns with Penny Shepard to retell her story from Episode#12 and clear up information on who the real JOHN WALSH is. Penny Shepard MK Ultra survivor gives us a peak into the world of John Walsh connections and the satanic evil of MK Ultra and a teaser on the our up coming series of DARPA-The Hornets Nest.
Is the face of Americas Most Wanted John Walsh actually a groomed asset for the CIA? Are CPS & NGO's and the death of Adam Walsh a deliberate plan to plant the seed of fear in every parent to grow and finance these organizations? Did John Walsh & Child Protective Services kidnap Meghan Walsh's children because she started to uncover the truth about her father? Where Ottis Toole & Serial Killer Henry Lee Lucas really behind the brutal murder of Adam Walsh or where they MK Ultra assets carrying out orders? Tonight we hear the story from behind the curtain with Meghan Walsh and self-proclaimed MK Ultra Survivor Penny Shepard. Special Presentation by Penny Shepard, a must have of information.
In the race to save our children, we must first know and digest who are the ones really taking them. This show will not be an easy Red Pill for most to swallow.
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WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
PART II
Meghan Walsh returns with Penny Shepard to retell her story from Episode#12 and clear up information on who the real JOHN WALSH is. Penny Shepard MK Ultra survivor gives us a peak into the world of John Walsh connections and the satanic evil of MK Ultra and a teaser on the our up coming series of DARPA-The Hornets Nest.
Is the face of Americas Most Wanted John Walsh actually a groomed asset for the CIA? Are CPS & NGO's and the death of Adam Walsh a deliberate plan to plant the seed of fear in every parent to grow and finance these organizations? Did John Walsh & Child Protective Services kidnap Meghan Walsh's children because she started to uncover the truth about her father? Where Ottis Toole & Serial Killer Henry Lee Lucas really behind the brutal murder of Adam Walsh or where they MK Ultra assets carrying out orders? Tonight we hear the story from behind the curtain with Meghan Walsh and self-proclaimed MK Ultra Survivor Penny Shepard. Special Presentation by Penny Shepard, a must have of information.
In the race to save our children, we must first know and digest who are the ones really taking them. This show will not be an easy Red Pill for most to swallow.
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
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