1/12/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Many foreign friends have come to appreciate our new 3-F solutions, and they finally learned their lessons not to do business with the Chinese Communist Party. However, it might be too late for many of them; in Communist China, the political infighting intensified in the past few days and many people got arrested; in the end, Renminbi will turn into joss paper
#New3FSolutions #3Fsolutions #NFSC #RMBJossPaper
1/12/2023 文贵盖特：现在国外很多人都喜欢新3F方案，也终于明白了不能和共产党打交道，但这对很多人已经太晚了；这几天国内天天抓人，最终人民币一定会变冥币
#新3F方案 #人民币变冥币 #新中国联邦
