THIS IS EVERYTHING WE WARNED THEM ABOUT....
Published 14 hours ago

We're hanging out at the Arboretum again talking about the usual subjects, swerving into a few other subjects.

Canadian health officials colluding

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RfUL3hrqpaRf/

Music: Love And Rockets - So Alive

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=snLxBnuTGQo

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

mind controlpsychologycovid

