BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 003

The City Gate Messianic Bible study - The Parables 003

The Parables – House on the Rock

Build Your House on the Rock (Mat 7:24-27, Luke 6:46-49)

Mat 7:24 "So, everyone who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a sensible man who built his house on bedrock.

Compare sensible to stupid. V24 SENSIBLE/WISE: G5429 φρόνιμος phronimos Thayer Definition: 1) intelligent, wise 2) prudent, i.e. mindful of one’s interests. V26 STUPID/FOOLISH: G3474 μωρός mōros Thayer Definition: 1) foolish 2) impious, godless

Mat 7:26 But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a stupid man who built his house on sand.

KEY: who the audience, central meaning, Wise or stupid in what? Good/evil. Phrases and code words,