Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aussie Cossack - Update - 57 days LOCKED in the Russian Consulate - Police will Arrest Him if he Leaves. - Feb. 21, 2023
170 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Aussie Cossack has been a guest of the Russian Government since December 13th 2022. Police have tried every tactic in the book to try and grab him. Inspector Adam Solah is attempted negotiations as huge crowds of supporters gathered at the Consulate walls. Media - [email protected]

You can follow Aussie Cossack on his YouTube Channel and on his Telegram.




Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket