Aussie Cossack - Update - 57 days LOCKED in the Russian Consulate - Police will Arrest Him if he Leaves. - Feb. 21, 2023

Aussie Cossack has been a guest of the Russian Government since December 13th 2022. Police have tried every tactic in the book to try and grab him. Inspector Adam Solah is attempted negotiations as huge crowds of supporters gathered at the Consulate walls. Media - [email protected]
You can follow Aussie Cossack on his YouTube Channel and on his Telegram.
