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5/18/2022 Miles Guo: During a recent forum in Europe, Janet Yellen, who used to speak for the CCP, started to say that the biggest threat to the world is Xi Jinping, followed by the CCP. She also firmly believes that Xi has health problems and will invade Taiwan, and that it is Xi Jinping who will possibly drop a nuclear bomb rather than Putin