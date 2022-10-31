China Rapidly Modernizing its Nuclear Weapons: Rep. Mike Waltz

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https://gnews.org/articles/499752
Summary：10/27/2022 Xi has solidified power in his own hands, and the risks of invading Taiwan are becoming more manageable from Xi's standpoint. Under whose leadership, CCP's military will use various ways to stop the US from intervening, including rapidly modernizing their nuclear weapons, so it's incredibly concerning.