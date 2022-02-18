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Debunking the debunkers. The spike proteins are dangerous.
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176 views • February 18, 2022
The debunkers are trying to put forward that the spike proteins in the vaccine are different from the original Alpha (Wuhan) virus which, by the way, has never been isolated. They are trying to make it seem like the spike protein within the vaccine and the altercations that they made to the spike proteins are a good thing. Instead, what they’ve done is turn this spike protein into something that is very lethal to human beings.
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