Dr. Yuval Noah Harari And Klaus Schwab Speak About Their Plans For All The People Of The World

Doctor Yuval Noah Harari and Klaus Schwab of the W.E.F. are sociopaths or psychopaths that have influence with world leaders and other people in powerful positions of the world. They have evil plans for all the people of the world and they basically want to make you a non-human and to control every aspect of your life and even your very existence. They are no longer hiding their evil plans from the world but are being more bold about it and perhaps that's because they have a great many of "their" people in powerful positions all over the world including of course positions in governments and mass media.