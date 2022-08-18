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Wheat = Gi Tract Inflammation. Ten Reasons to NEVER EAT WHEAT. All About Gliadin-Derived Opioid Peptides. Dr. William Davis
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
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119 views • August 18, 2022

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store.

Bio: Dr. William R. Davis has 25 years of experience specializing in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. His cardiac experience includes cardiac catheterizations, stents and angioplasty. He graduated from the St Louis University School of Medicine in 1985. Dr. Davis is the New York Times best-selling author of SuperGut, Wheat Belly (2011) and more.

More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com   Your Health. Your Wealth. Your Energy.

Dr. William Davis: www.WheatBellyBlog.com | www.undoctored.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

WHY Detox with MSM?

"Nearly all disease can be traced to a mineral deficiency." ~ Linus Pauling, Nobel Laureate

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) essential? Sulfur helps the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself.

Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM Non-Glyphosate, Non-GMO. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement. 

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

MSM "....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

"Sulfur is the third most abundant mineral based on a percentage of total body weight and is essential for over 300 bodily processes. Structurally, sulfur is essential for connective tissues like collagen and keratin as it gives the tissues their strong but flexible characteristics. Sulfur is an important component of the detoxification process in the liver, part of the body’s natural anti-oxidant pathways, and essential for many enzymatic processes. MSM is 34% sulfur, making it an efficient source of organic sulfur 3 grams of MSM has over 1 gram of sulfur." ~ www.MSMguide.com/how-msm-works/

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOrganics.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.

ChiefOrganics MSM is "...vegan, certified Kosher and are extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology..." ~ ChiefOrganics.com

Keywords
healingnatural medicinegliadindigestiveinflammationintestinalgi tractno wheat
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