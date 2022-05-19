Technology the plan is clearly pushing forwards with the agenda - how many willbe forced to submit, once the who takes control on MAY 22ND? Its warming up they are creating transhumans - ⁣You are not in the CLUB unless you are a BLOODLINE... THE SECRET COVENANT - Voice Jason Hill ⁣THEY WISH TO ELIMINATE US ITS ALL PLANNED AND CONTROLLED! THE PLAN HOW IT WORK AND HOW THEY PLAN TO GET TO THEIR GOALS ... NOW WITH EVERYTHING YOU HAVE LEARNT THIS MESSAGE SHOULD BE CLEAR AND YOU SHOULD KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING TO YOU - OPEN YOUR EYES THIS NEVER JUST STARTED IN 2019... ITS BEEN PLANNED A VERY LONG TIME, ONLY NOW YOU ARE WAKING UP TO IT...