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JEW JAB REJECTED BY SUPREME COURT
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72 views • January 14, 2022
JEW JAB REJECTED BY SUPREME COURT
Not like its gooing to stop these Jew scumbags. After all they have all of the money they stole from our people these last 2000 years. So like termites they will continue to eat away at the foundation of our societies. Like a cancer always present - multiplying - infecting everything.
But we have time to regroup and fight these fuckers.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/gpKRl6qtfWXf/?list=subscriptions
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Not like its gooing to stop these Jew scumbags. After all they have all of the money they stole from our people these last 2000 years. So like termites they will continue to eat away at the foundation of our societies. Like a cancer always present - multiplying - infecting everything.
But we have time to regroup and fight these fuckers.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/gpKRl6qtfWXf/?list=subscriptions
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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