RT News - May 20 2026 2PM GMT

May 20, 2026

rt.com









President Putin and Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, sign a series of bilateral documents, including an objection to 'forcing sovereign states to renounce neutrality', adding that hegemony must be eliminated. Despite outside pressures the links between Russia and China are strong and the two countries are working hand in hand to counter global coercion. An Iranian MP lashes out at what he calls Donald Trump’s ‘unbalanced character’, saying the US president’s strategy will never change the reality on the ground as Washington continues its pressure on Tehran.





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