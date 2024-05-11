NWO: Deagel’s depopulation forecast confirmed by censored Pfizer documents

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Nightbreed





But while you’ve been distracted by the ‘Where’s Kate Middleton Conspiracy’, you will have probably missed the fact that heavily censored Pfizer documents have confirmed Deagel’s apocalyptic 2025 depopulation forecast for the Western world.





A controversial forecast by Deagel, a global intelligence and consulting firm controlled by the CIA & Rockefeller Foundation, gained attention in 2020 for its startling prediction of a significant depopulation event across the western world by 2025 where Christians live.





This was a very bold claim to make. ‘Your Government is trying to kill you’ is even bolder.





Unfortunately, these bold claims are now backed up with a mountain of evidence, and most of that evidence can be found in the confidential Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has been forced to publish by court order.





And sadly, the evidence strongly suggests that COVID-19 vaccination is causing mass depopulation.

https://expose-news.com/2023/12/24/deagels-depopulation-forecast-confirmed-by-pfizer/