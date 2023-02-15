Saint kept girl alive!

Young girl who was rescued after many days from the rubble of fallen buildings after the 2023 earthquake in Turkey, describes the tall man on a white horse who was bringing her food and water.
https://www.tiktok.com/@sedatkurt_42/video/7198978502111120646
https://www.tiktok.com/@yasin68aksy/video/7199194222388432133
