Remote Tantric Full Body Orgasm - You Gotta See It To Believe It!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know tantric energy can be transmitted virtually and remotely?
Like all energy healing modalities Tantra by passes the limits of space, time and distance.
In this sensational demonstration, Somananda does a Remote Tantra session on Viktoria who is thousands of miles away.
By utilizing tantric principles such as visualization, resonance, samyama (identification) and mental focus, Somananda is able to telepathically send energy to the client and the effects are nothing short of astounding.
Watch to the end where Viktoria shares what the experience was like for her!
---------------------
Dyann is a publisher and advisor to men. Contact the below email...
*I'm always open to collaborations*
Freelance Writing & Developmental Editing