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Remote Tantric Full Body Orgasm - You Gotta See It To Believe It!
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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186 views • August 02, 2022
*Remote* Full Body Energy Orgasm - Tantric Astral Healing 2/2 by Somananda at the Somananda Tantra School


Somananda (Founder of the school and Tantric Master) does a tantric massage demonstration to a female client as she lays in a room many miles away!


Did you know tantric energy can be transmitted virtually and remotely?

Like all energy healing modalities Tantra by passes the limits of space, time and distance.

In this sensational demonstration, Somananda does a Remote Tantra session on Viktoria who is thousands of miles away.

By utilizing tantric principles such as visualization, resonance, samyama (identification) and mental focus, Somananda is able to telepathically send energy to the client and the effects are nothing short of astounding.

Watch to the end where Viktoria shares what the experience was like for her!

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Dyann is a publisher and advisor to men. Contact the below email...

*I'm always open to collaborations*

Sensual Blog for Men - https://thebodyhouse.biz
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Contact Dyann – [email protected]
Keywords
energy healingtantrasexual healingdistance healingreiki healingheal yourselfsomanandahelp for sexual abusebodywork therapytantric massagereiki energysomananda school
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