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Remember The Sabbath Day part 12
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39 views • September 12, 2020
Why has the Sabbath day been forgotten among Sunday church goers? Man's traditions and doctrines have discouraged the truth of the Sabbath day and corrupted the truth about God's Holy Day. This teaching series follows the path of how the sabbath day was changed and forgotten to fit mans doctrines and religion
Part 12: Sunday replaces Sabbath and Sunday confessions
Part 12: Sunday replaces Sabbath and Sunday confessions
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