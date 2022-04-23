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A Shocking 73% of all Covid-19 Deaths Across New Zealand Are Fully Vaccinated
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137 views • April 23, 2022
Shocking statistics recently published by the New Zealand Ministry of Health reveal that the vaccinated population in New Zealand account for 73% of all Covid-19 deaths that have occurred in the country since March 2020 up to the 21st April 2022.
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/nz-fully-vaccinated-73percent-covid-deaths-since-march-2020/#comments
The New Zealand Ministry of Health (NZ MoH) have been publishing a daily ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report since August 2021, and in it they confirm the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status. However, as of around mid-March 2022 they have also finally included the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status.
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/nz-fully-vaccinated-73percent-covid-deaths-since-march-2020/#comments
The New Zealand Ministry of Health (NZ MoH) have been publishing a daily ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report since August 2021, and in it they confirm the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status. However, as of around mid-March 2022 they have also finally included the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status.
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