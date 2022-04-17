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March 2022 Shanghai China BEFORE Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage
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61 views • April 17, 2022
March 2022 Shanghai China BEFORE Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage
Shanghai on Foot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlp0hwfKJhY&;t
9:14 / 41:17
[4K] Shanghai Walkimg Tour Hongqiao Road to Xujiahui 虹桥路徐家汇
00:00 Hongqiao Road
03:30 Changning International
16:00 itc ONE (tallest building in Puxi)
21:00 Xuhui High School
23:20 Plaza 66 (Ganghui Henglong)
25:30 Xujiahui from up high
30:00 Xujiahui
33:45 Tianyaoqiao Road
37:00 Xingeng Road
Xujiahui:
Xujiahui (Common Wu Pinyin: zikawe) is a high-profile district and commercial center located in the Xuhui District of Shanghai, China. It's one of the four sub-centers and ten major business districts of Shanghai. It's area can be broadly defined as the section from Guangyuan Road in the north, Wanping Road and Wanping South Road in the east, Yishan North Road in the west, and Nandan Road and Xietu Road in the south. There are not only a large number of stores dealing with luxury goods, medium and high-end clothing, computer and electronic equipment, but also a variety of entertainment and catering businesses in the area.
Today, Xujiahui business district is not only a major sub-center of the city with tall buildings lined up and a constant flow of people, but also a major place for leisure and entertainment, religious activities, gourmet food, white-collar offices and sightseeing tours.
Hongqiao Road:
Hongqiao Road is an arterial road spanning Changning District and Xuhui District in Shanghai, China, starting from Huashan Road in the east and ending at Hongqiao Airport in the west, with a length of 8,623 meters and a width of 40 meters.
Hongqiao Road was built in 1901 by the Bureau of Public Works of the Shanghai Public Concession across the border, originally as a new road westward to the junction area of Qingpu, namely the first section of the road leading to Sheshan. Initial construction ended at Xinjing Port in Xinjing Township, named after its nearby Hongqiao Town, and was later extended to the west gate of Hongqiao Airport.
At that time, the eastern end of Hongqiao Road was aligned with today's Guangyuan West Road, starting at Jiaotong University. It was later rerouted to Xuzhen Road to Xujiahui in 1997. On May 9, 2019, the former Yingbin Road 1 (Yan'an Elevated Road Hongqiao Road Ramp - Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1) was renamed Hongqiao Road, as approved by the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources, and Hongqiao Road was further extended to the departure and arrival areas of Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1.
Path taken: https://goo.gl/maps/xxTViz2AnXHkmzR48
Shanghai on Foot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlp0hwfKJhY&;t
9:14 / 41:17
[4K] Shanghai Walkimg Tour Hongqiao Road to Xujiahui 虹桥路徐家汇
00:00 Hongqiao Road
03:30 Changning International
16:00 itc ONE (tallest building in Puxi)
21:00 Xuhui High School
23:20 Plaza 66 (Ganghui Henglong)
25:30 Xujiahui from up high
30:00 Xujiahui
33:45 Tianyaoqiao Road
37:00 Xingeng Road
Xujiahui:
Xujiahui (Common Wu Pinyin: zikawe) is a high-profile district and commercial center located in the Xuhui District of Shanghai, China. It's one of the four sub-centers and ten major business districts of Shanghai. It's area can be broadly defined as the section from Guangyuan Road in the north, Wanping Road and Wanping South Road in the east, Yishan North Road in the west, and Nandan Road and Xietu Road in the south. There are not only a large number of stores dealing with luxury goods, medium and high-end clothing, computer and electronic equipment, but also a variety of entertainment and catering businesses in the area.
Today, Xujiahui business district is not only a major sub-center of the city with tall buildings lined up and a constant flow of people, but also a major place for leisure and entertainment, religious activities, gourmet food, white-collar offices and sightseeing tours.
Hongqiao Road:
Hongqiao Road is an arterial road spanning Changning District and Xuhui District in Shanghai, China, starting from Huashan Road in the east and ending at Hongqiao Airport in the west, with a length of 8,623 meters and a width of 40 meters.
Hongqiao Road was built in 1901 by the Bureau of Public Works of the Shanghai Public Concession across the border, originally as a new road westward to the junction area of Qingpu, namely the first section of the road leading to Sheshan. Initial construction ended at Xinjing Port in Xinjing Township, named after its nearby Hongqiao Town, and was later extended to the west gate of Hongqiao Airport.
At that time, the eastern end of Hongqiao Road was aligned with today's Guangyuan West Road, starting at Jiaotong University. It was later rerouted to Xuzhen Road to Xujiahui in 1997. On May 9, 2019, the former Yingbin Road 1 (Yan'an Elevated Road Hongqiao Road Ramp - Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1) was renamed Hongqiao Road, as approved by the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources, and Hongqiao Road was further extended to the departure and arrival areas of Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1.
Path taken: https://goo.gl/maps/xxTViz2AnXHkmzR48
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