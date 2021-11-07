WASTING YOUR TIME

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50 views • November 07, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3723/bring-the-butter-knife-call-in-show-june-22nd-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3723-bring-the-butter-knife-call-in-show-june-22nd-2017
Question: “An old friend of mine has been on a self-destructive path for the better part of a decade, with no signs of stopping. While I have no longer have any desire to help her out of her hole, I do think I have an obligation to and have acted upon a perceived obligation to help my other friend deal with the problem, which more or less makes me an accessory to an intervention. Do you think there is any way to avoid being dragged into the main conflict by choosing this route, or will I inevitably be sucked into the gravity well? By extension, do you think that there is any merit in my friend attempting to intervene at all?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3723-bring-the-butter-knife-call-in-show-june-22nd-2017
Question: “An old friend of mine has been on a self-destructive path for the better part of a decade, with no signs of stopping. While I have no longer have any desire to help her out of her hole, I do think I have an obligation to and have acted upon a perceived obligation to help my other friend deal with the problem, which more or less makes me an accessory to an intervention. Do you think there is any way to avoid being dragged into the main conflict by choosing this route, or will I inevitably be sucked into the gravity well? By extension, do you think that there is any merit in my friend attempting to intervene at all?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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