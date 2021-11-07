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WASTING YOUR TIME
Stefan Molyneux
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50 views • November 07, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3723/bring-the-butter-knife-call-in-show-june-22nd-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3723-bring-the-butter-knife-call-in-show-june-22nd-2017

Question: “An old friend of mine has been on a self-destructive path for the better part of a decade, with no signs of stopping. While I have no longer have any desire to help her out of her hole, I do think I have an obligation to and have acted upon a perceived obligation to help my other friend deal with the problem, which more or less makes me an accessory to an intervention. Do you think there is any way to avoid being dragged into the main conflict by choosing this route, or will I inevitably be sucked into the gravity well? By extension, do you think that there is any merit in my friend attempting to intervene at all?”

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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