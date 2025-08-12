Hypocrisy: US still buying Russian fuel while lecturing India - Michael Rubin, former Pentagon official

Rules for thee but not for me: US still buying Russian fuel while lecturing India

🗣👉 The US purchases uranium and gas from Russia, while Donald Trump attacks India for doing the same – pure hypocrisy, Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official, says.

"I do believe that Donald Trump, once he is gone, that US-India relations will improve. But the fact that we are suffering this stress test right now, with Donald Trump being gratuitously insulting to India, and the fact that Prime Minister Modi is standing up for India's rights, is going to be the episode that historians remember where the United States truly learned that you cannot kick India around," Rubin adds.

Adding, more on India Tariffs:

TRUMP CAVES AGAIN – XI HUMILIATES ORANGEMAN

According to CNBC, just hours before his own tariff pause on Chinese goods was set to expire, Donald Trump quietly signed an executive order extending the deadline another 90 days — effectively waving the WHITE FLAG in his much-hyped “tariff war.”

The delay was no surprise to trade watchers after US negotiators met their Chinese counterparts in Stockholm last month. If Trump hadn’t caved, the US economy would COLLAPSE under his beloved tariffs on Chinese imports.

So much for “CONSTANT WINNING” — the orange ape who promised to CRUSH China is now crying in the corner, signing delaying orders.

📌 Art of the Tariff, Rule №75: Failure is also a deal.