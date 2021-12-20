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Dr. Paul Marik on Remdesivir at the 12/18 Nashville COVID Summit: “Halfway through the study they did an interim analysis and found that the study was not going to be positive.
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20 views • December 20, 2021
Dr. Paul Marik on Remdesivir at the 12/18 Nashville COVID Summit:
“Halfway through the study they did an interim analysis and found that the study was not going to be positive. So they changed the end point, the goal post, halfway through the study. That is called scientific misconduct.”
“Halfway through the study they did an interim analysis and found that the study was not going to be positive. So they changed the end point, the goal post, halfway through the study. That is called scientific misconduct.”
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