🤡Trump ba ba ba - It seems the Orangetan Window Licker is trying to say something... What could that be? 🤔

🤡It seems the Orangetan Window Licker is trying to say something... What could that be? 🤔- Today

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116585481472735570

Hint: Adding, from last night from CNN:

❗️BREAKING: US and Israeli military officials prepare targets for possible strikes on Iran as early as next week, CNN reports.

Adding:

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf with quite a motivational post.

The world stands at the cusp of a new order. As President Xi said “The transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the globe,” and I emphasize that the Iranian nation’s 70-day resistance has accelerated this transformation. The future belongs to the Global South.

https://x.com/mb_ghalibaf/status/2055729079777652950













