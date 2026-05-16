🤡Trump ba ba ba - It seems the Orangetan Window Licker is trying to say something... What could that be? 🤔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤡It seems the Orangetan Window Licker is trying to say something... What could that be? 🤔- Today
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116585481472735570
Hint: Adding, from last night from CNN:
❗️BREAKING: US and Israeli military officials prepare targets for possible strikes on Iran as early as next week, CNN reports.
Adding:
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf with quite a motivational post.
The world stands at the cusp of a new order. As President Xi said “The transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the globe,” and I emphasize that the Iranian nation’s 70-day resistance has accelerated this transformation. The future belongs to the Global South.
https://x.com/mb_ghalibaf/status/2055729079777652950