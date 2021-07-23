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Please don't die before Trump returns to the White House | Truth about Vaccines & Delta Variant
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61 views • July 23, 2021
What is the Truth about Vaccines & Delta Variant???
Is it a hoax? Or is it going to stop you from see the glorious return of Donald Trump back in the white house?
Links:
The administration hoped its new mask guidance would stoke vaccinations. It doesn’t seem to have worked.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/07/22/administration-hoped-its-new-mask-rule-would-stoke-vaccinations-it-doesnt-seem-have-worked/
Ministry of Health, Singapore: UPDATE ON LOCAL COVID-19 SITUATION (22 JULY 2021)
https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/update-on-local-covid-19-situation-(22-july-2021)
Indonesia’s Doctors Got Vaccinated With Sinovac, and Got Sick
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/25/world/asia/indonesia-covid-sinovac.html
Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indonesia-covid-19-doctors-hospitalised-delta-variant-vaccinated-15033196
Study in Brazilian town shows 95% efficacy of Sinovac's vaccine in reducing death by COVID-19
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202106/1225031.shtml
China Sinovac Shot Seen Highly Effective in Real World Study
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-11/china-s-sinovac-shot-found-highly-effective-in-real-world-study
China’s Sinovac Urges Third Dose of Its Low-Quality Vaccine
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2021/06/07/chinas-sinovac-urges-third-dose-of-its-low-quality-vaccine/
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Support me on Patreon: http://patreon.com/walkingproblemgod
Gettr/Gab/Parler/Minds@WalkingProblem . Twitter@WalkingProblemG . Patreon/Instagram@WalkingProblemGod . FB@/CommonBad
Is it a hoax? Or is it going to stop you from see the glorious return of Donald Trump back in the white house?
Links:
The administration hoped its new mask guidance would stoke vaccinations. It doesn’t seem to have worked.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/07/22/administration-hoped-its-new-mask-rule-would-stoke-vaccinations-it-doesnt-seem-have-worked/
Ministry of Health, Singapore: UPDATE ON LOCAL COVID-19 SITUATION (22 JULY 2021)
https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/update-on-local-covid-19-situation-(22-july-2021)
Indonesia’s Doctors Got Vaccinated With Sinovac, and Got Sick
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/25/world/asia/indonesia-covid-sinovac.html
Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indonesia-covid-19-doctors-hospitalised-delta-variant-vaccinated-15033196
Study in Brazilian town shows 95% efficacy of Sinovac's vaccine in reducing death by COVID-19
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202106/1225031.shtml
China Sinovac Shot Seen Highly Effective in Real World Study
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-11/china-s-sinovac-shot-found-highly-effective-in-real-world-study
China’s Sinovac Urges Third Dose of Its Low-Quality Vaccine
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2021/06/07/chinas-sinovac-urges-third-dose-of-its-low-quality-vaccine/
---
Support me on Patreon: http://patreon.com/walkingproblemgod
Gettr/Gab/Parler/Minds@WalkingProblem . Twitter@WalkingProblemG . Patreon/Instagram@WalkingProblemGod . FB@/CommonBad
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