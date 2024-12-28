Raising Palestinian Flags in Jenin Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In response to the clips that were recently spread by the Palestinian Authority, showing the raising of Palestinian flags on some houses in Jenin camp, the Jenin Battalion raised Palestinian flags in the alleys of Jenin camp.
Reporting: Obada Tahayna
Filmed: 25/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video