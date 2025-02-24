My Family Created Israel - Jacob Rothschild

Zionism is a Jewish political ideology that zealously promotes the existence of Israel as their religious homeland. Since the Balfour declaration in 1917 signed Israel over to Baron de Rothschild, Jewish Zionists have been committing perpetual genocide against the non-Jewish (mostly Muslim) native Palestinians and have all but wiped them out. Nowadays Israel has accumulated incredible financial/political clout, and many have rightly pointed out that modern America and Great Britain act as mere satellites of Israel and Israeli policy.

“The man who has no sense of history, is like a man who has no ears or eyes”

- Adolf Hitler

The Complete History of the 'House of Rothschild'

http://tradcatknight.blogspot.com/2016/09/the-complete-history-of-house-of.html

The Complete List of Rothschild Owned and Controlled Banks

https://uncensored.co.nz/2019/01/11/unbelievable-complete-list-of-rothschild-owned-and-controlled-banks/

To 9/11 And Beyond: The Rothschild-Israeli Obsession With Nuclear Weapons

https://yogaesoteric.net/en/to-9-11-and-beyond-the-rothschild-israeli-obsession-with-nuclear-weapons/

Zionist Occupation Government

https://www.slideshare.net/MurodelHonor/the-chosen-parasites-zionist-occupation-government

Mirrored - MediaGiant





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/