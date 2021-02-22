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SUFFERING IS OPTIONAL
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50 views • February 22, 2021
There’s an old saying, that physical pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. Discover a practice that eases the mental suffering that often comes with challenges. It puts you into a higher capacity state so you can create the life of YOUR choosing.
Topics Covered:
1:15 - An idea whose time has come
5:05 - A simple framework to live by
10:15 - How much time do you spend in a suffering state?
15:30 - Misconceptions in the world of personal growth
19:50 - A quick practice to move from Suffering to Alignment
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
Topics Covered:
1:15 - An idea whose time has come
5:05 - A simple framework to live by
10:15 - How much time do you spend in a suffering state?
15:30 - Misconceptions in the world of personal growth
19:50 - A quick practice to move from Suffering to Alignment
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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