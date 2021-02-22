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SUFFERING IS OPTIONAL
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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50 views • February 22, 2021
There’s an old saying, that physical pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. Discover a practice that eases the mental suffering that often comes with challenges. It puts you into a higher capacity state so you can create the life of YOUR choosing.

Topics Covered:

1:15 - An idea whose time has come

5:05 - A simple framework to live by

10:15 - How much time do you spend in a suffering state?

15:30 - Misconceptions in the world of personal growth

19:50 - A quick practice to move from Suffering to Alignment



---------------------------------

LINKS

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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/





FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].  https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
Keywords
podcaststressqpatriotpandemicleadershipmindfulnessanonpersonal developmentbusiness coachingentrepreneurshipsuccess tipsmid-lifecareer reinventionsuffering is optional
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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