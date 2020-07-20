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The Webb Report - Part Two - The Biden Blackberries Are A Backchannel To Covert Action
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143 views • July 20, 2020
George Webb interviews a "40 year close advisor" to Senator and Vice President Joe Biden. In a mock or real confession, "Mr. Biden Blackberry" says Imran Awan came to the US through a CIA recruiting organization called InterAmerican. He says the encrypted blackberries are used to plan and execute covert actions, and they is tension between the Hillary and Biden camps on the restraint used for overseas topples like Libya.
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