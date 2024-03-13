Create New Account
More footage is coming out from the Ukrainian PR Stunt on the Border with Russia - Russians used remote mining systems and then artillery finished off the UKR armor
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

More footage is coming out from the Ukrainian PR stunt on the border with Russia.

The Russians used remote mining systems and then artillery finished off the Ukrainian armor.

Happened yesterday, March 12, 2024

