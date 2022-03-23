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Dr. Thomas Horn: CERN's Supercollider is Doing What? [22.03.2022]
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439 views • March 23, 2022
Note: God Save Us All from These Satanist and their Servant (Brainwashed Stupid Zombies or Not!)
CERN - the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world's largest and most respected centres for scientific research. Its business is fundamental physics, finding out what the Universe is made of and how it works.
There is a strange convergence between modern science and ancient supernatural beings of the old world. What is really going on here? Could it all be just one big coincidence?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN&;t=h_&ia=stock
I sat down with Dr. Thomas Horn and asked him to share his thoughts and opinions regarding the goings-on at CERN, the LHC, and the strange connection with the Gotthard tunnel, fallen Angels, The Bible and the ancient ones.
275,525 viewsFeb 17, 2022
End Times Productions
519K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DsaoXuJ8kLQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
--
Source:
546 views Mar 22, 2022
ETP Clips
6.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZOFm-_ydius
You Won't believe what they are doing at the LHC.
Supernatural beings, interdimensional portals, and some interesting things surrounding the Gotthard tunnel.
This is a clip from Dr Thomas Horn's interview with End Times Productions, the full video is available at the link below. the Full Video Can Be Found Here; https://youtu.be/DsaoXuJ8kLQ
This is the Official Clip Channel for End Times Productions, you can find a link to my main channel HERE - https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesPro...
#cern #lhc #portals
CERN - the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world's largest and most respected centres for scientific research. Its business is fundamental physics, finding out what the Universe is made of and how it works.
There is a strange convergence between modern science and ancient supernatural beings of the old world. What is really going on here? Could it all be just one big coincidence?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN&;t=h_&ia=stock
I sat down with Dr. Thomas Horn and asked him to share his thoughts and opinions regarding the goings-on at CERN, the LHC, and the strange connection with the Gotthard tunnel, fallen Angels, The Bible and the ancient ones.
275,525 viewsFeb 17, 2022
End Times Productions
519K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DsaoXuJ8kLQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
--
Source:
546 views Mar 22, 2022
ETP Clips
6.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZOFm-_ydius
You Won't believe what they are doing at the LHC.
Supernatural beings, interdimensional portals, and some interesting things surrounding the Gotthard tunnel.
This is a clip from Dr Thomas Horn's interview with End Times Productions, the full video is available at the link below. the Full Video Can Be Found Here; https://youtu.be/DsaoXuJ8kLQ
This is the Official Clip Channel for End Times Productions, you can find a link to my main channel HERE - https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesPro...
#cern #lhc #portals
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