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Jeff you know Digital Currency its part of NWO Agenda?So why you Keep push Digital Money????
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47 views • August 24, 2020
All this evil guys want our money. Always the same shit.I dont understand one thing Jeff. You are against the NWO and you suport Digital Money that make part of NWO Agenda????
Carlos Zapata its right.While these cowards wear masks to work to earn money (greed) and put money ahead of health, those who refused work with muzzlin mask for human rights and health reasons are going hungry. It is time to enter these Big supermarkets inside and loot everything to these wallmark and Pingo Doces and others from Elite that has stolen our health and what is rightfully ours = our lives. Isnt stolen,its grabe what is ours by right,what they stolen us our entery life.
Carlos Zapata its right.While these cowards wear masks to work to earn money (greed) and put money ahead of health, those who refused work with muzzlin mask for human rights and health reasons are going hungry. It is time to enter these Big supermarkets inside and loot everything to these wallmark and Pingo Doces and others from Elite that has stolen our health and what is rightfully ours = our lives. Isnt stolen,its grabe what is ours by right,what they stolen us our entery life.
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