No Water, No Electricity & No Food 08/29/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares some incredible news with us. First, we take a look at how Texas moves to ban BlackRock over Oil Industry “boycott”. We see how Globalists (also knows as Moloch and Baal Worshipers) are taking over the Foody System, and finally how a Power Grid Collapse Looms.





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