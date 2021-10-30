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Ελευθερη Γνωμη με τον Αγγελο Αγγελατο και Γ.Γιαλτουριδη 27 OCT 2019 This Program Bend by YouTube
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6 views • October 30, 2021
Η Εκπομπή που παρουσιάζει την αλήθεια για τον Φίλο της Τουρκίας και τα σχέδια του Biden Υπέρ της Τουρκία και εναντίον της Ελλάδος
Η εκπομπή εξαφανίστηκε 27 OCT 2019 από το δια δίκτυο εκ προ μελέτης από το You tube, Facebook,. .
Η εκπομπή εξαφανίστηκε 27 OCT 2019 από το δια δίκτυο εκ προ μελέτης από το You tube, Facebook,. .
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