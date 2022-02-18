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Vaccination Par PCR : Breveter Des Êtres Humains, Dr Lorraine Day
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161 views • February 18, 2022
La célèbre médecin américaine, Lorraine Day, expose la tromperie des tests sur écouvillon utilisés pour diagnostiquer le Covid-19, et vous dit que ces tests sont en réalité des vaccins, puisqu'en vaccinant, vous devenez un produit breveté.
Pour voir cette vidéo dans plus de langues et pour plus d'informations et les sources et, visitez notre site Web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/
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ENGLISH
TITLE: PCR Vaccination: Patenting Human Beings, Dr. Lorraine Day
DESCRIPTION: The renowned American doctor, Lorraine Day, exposes the deception of the swab tests used to diagnose Covid-19, and tells you that these tests are actually vaccines, and that onece vaccinated, you become a patented product.
To watch this video in more languages and for more info and the sources, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
Pour voir cette vidéo dans plus de langues et pour plus d'informations et les sources et, visitez notre site Web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/
--------------------
ENGLISH
TITLE: PCR Vaccination: Patenting Human Beings, Dr. Lorraine Day
DESCRIPTION: The renowned American doctor, Lorraine Day, exposes the deception of the swab tests used to diagnose Covid-19, and tells you that these tests are actually vaccines, and that onece vaccinated, you become a patented product.
To watch this video in more languages and for more info and the sources, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
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