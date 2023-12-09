In its founding document in 1946, the WHO exempted itself from criminal prosecution.
"Why would an organization need to give itself exemption from criminal prosecution?” Dr. David Martin asks Russell Brand.
“Because they knew they were already breaking the law.”
@rustyrockets
