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Edmonton Ice District Surveillance Tech
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13 views • May 12, 2020
Originally published March 3, 2019.
Hudson Yards, Toronto, Canada (another "city within a city") Surveillance City video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c5h3UNwM-OQ/
Surveillance city article: https://www.reallylist.com/2019/03/18/hudson-yards-smart-city-or-surveillance-city/
Another article: https://theintercept.com/2018/11/13/google-quayside-toronto-smart-city/
Surveillance city: Brisbane, Australia - surveillance tech video discussion: (jump to min. 12) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3KKenF3G3wlA/
When I said "red", I meant "blue", but could this be a "Freudian slip", because "red" means danger?
Alien abduction video: https://youtu.be/ECb-b0XVzSI (Note: I do NOT endorse Rex Behr - the Lord gave me a flash vision of him with reptilian eyes, but the info from this expert is valuable, in my opinion.)
Smart City Synopsis video (short): Sorry, not available - the YouTube account was terminated.
Hudson Yards, Toronto, Canada (another "city within a city") Surveillance City video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c5h3UNwM-OQ/
Surveillance city article: https://www.reallylist.com/2019/03/18/hudson-yards-smart-city-or-surveillance-city/
Another article: https://theintercept.com/2018/11/13/google-quayside-toronto-smart-city/
Surveillance city: Brisbane, Australia - surveillance tech video discussion: (jump to min. 12) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3KKenF3G3wlA/
When I said "red", I meant "blue", but could this be a "Freudian slip", because "red" means danger?
Alien abduction video: https://youtu.be/ECb-b0XVzSI (Note: I do NOT endorse Rex Behr - the Lord gave me a flash vision of him with reptilian eyes, but the info from this expert is valuable, in my opinion.)
Smart City Synopsis video (short): Sorry, not available - the YouTube account was terminated.
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