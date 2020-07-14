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Pedogate : Adam Hills' explosive rant at British politicians on The Last Leg
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68 views • July 14, 2020
Adam Hills' explosive, expletive-filled rant about British politicians' treatment of "vulnerable children" has been described by some viewers as "one of the most important" outbursts in UK television history.

It came during a segment about government action on child poverty on Hills' own talk show, The Last Leg.

"How are the government dealing with the fact that they may not reach the legally-binding target of fewer than one in 10 children in poverty by 2020? They're going to try to scrap the target," Hills began.

"Not only that, it's reported that they may also change the definition of poverty, in order to lower the numbers of children in poverty.

"Wow. If we've learned one thing from this government, it's that politicians really love screwing vulnerable children."

Hills' drew audible gasps from his audience and his regular panelist, comedian Josh Widdicombe, feigned outrage: "Of all the weeks to bring [the tone] down Adam".

But Hills had only begun: "Oh do you know what? F--- 'em, absolutely f--- 'em'.

"Do you know what? That's the problem with this country right now. You make a joke about politicians screwing children and poeple go 'ooooh you can't say that'. No. No one can say it for 30 f---ing years and that's why they've been doing it.

"We need to talk more about the fact that politicians are f---ing children."

Everybody knew Hills was alluding to the claims of a cover-up over sexual abuse of children by the British establishment, Hills' guest Stephen Merchant confirmed it, albeit with a nervous joke in response.

"Sorry Adam, but as a British Person... these Australians, they come over here and they have a go at our paedophiles."

One clip of the segment was posted on YouTube with the title 'Adam hills final tv words ? [sic]', and has been seen 358,000 times. But Hills has instead received widespread praise on social media with some viewers calling his outburst "one of the most important" ever on British television. Author and 'public historian' Greg Jenner tweeted that Hills' program had "become the moral conscience of Friday night".

Source https://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/adam-hills-explosive-rant-at-british-politicians-on-the-last-leg-20150703-gi4ni3.html
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adam hillspaedos in parliamentpeodgate
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