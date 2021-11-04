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Kindred of the Kingdom Conference 2021 - Health Segment [Part 1]
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Tim & Naomi share with conference attendees the counsel they received from the 'Multitude of Counselors' during their 21 year natural healing journey after Naomi's cancer diagnosis 21 years ago.
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