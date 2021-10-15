Jesus spoke about an economic control system that would be deployed by the Beast and his False Prophet in the end times. It was difficult for Jesus to describe it because mankind's technology was rudimentary and John didn't know about electricity, integrated circuit chips, or computers. These things were completely unknown to humanity and so Jesus kept it short and sweet. Everyone on earth would be given a special mark when they join the Beast's economic system and no one would be able to buy or sell without it. The Devil knew that mankind's knowledge needed to significantly increase to make this possible and so he seeded the necessary technology through a UFO crash in 1947. American companies reverse engineered the material recovered and today the technical aspects of the Beast system are fully functional. We are simply waiting for a world dictator to take power and then Jesus' words from 1,900 years ago will become a reality.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1741.pdf

RLJ-1741 -- FEBRUARY 2, 2020

THE MARK OF THE BEAST Part 4: Beast Control System

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