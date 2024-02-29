Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 29, 2024 – The BATTLE SPACE for World War III is inside your brain… shocking revelations about the globalist attack on NEUROGENESIS

- The battlefield of World War III in the brain. (0:03)

- Inaccurate inventory systems and the US economy. (2:16)

- Brain function, nutrition, and toxins. (18:22)

- Immigration policies in New York City. (30:03)

- Media manipulation and cultural indoctrination. (45:27)

- Gaza's food insecurity and Israeli aggression. (51:13)

- LGBT themes in movies and their impact. (1:06:54)

- Neurogenesis and its implications with Dr. Michael Nels. (1:12:56)

- Vitamin D deficiency and its impact on cognitive function. (1:20:12)

- The hippocampus and memory. (1:25:26)

- Curiosity, resilience, and mental energy. (1:40:43)

- Brain function and memory. (1:46:32)

- Omega-3 fatty acids and their impact on brain health. (2:02:27)

- Physical activity, sleep, and mental health. (2:09:13)

- Hippocampus shrinkage due to social isolation and fear mongering. (2:11:54)

- COVID-19, fear mongering, and vaccination. (2:21:19)

- Lithium's effects on mental health and brain development. (2:30:32)

- Manipulation of the brain through narratives and vaccines. (2:36:30)

- Lithium, vitamin D, and aluminum in the body. (2:46:40)





