SMUG, ARROGANT Commie Mayor Laughs at Driving the Millionaires Out

Seattle is 'Filthy Rich'—at least according to Mayor Katie Wilson. So rich, apparently, that she’s laughing as the people who fund the city’s $140 million deficit pack their bags and head for Tennessee."

In today’s rant, we’re looking at the stunning arrogance of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and her "Millionaire Tax" celebration. While the city faces a massive budget shortfall and major employers like Starbucks are shifting expansion to Nashville, Wilson is on camera giggling about driving out the "plutocrats."

This isn't just bad policy; it's a ideological death cult. We’re breaking down the "Filthy Rich" comments, the total disregard for the 1933 court precedents, and why these progressive DAs and Mayors would rather rule over a graveyard than admit their "Equity" taxes are creating a ghost town.

Grab your glass of Schadenfreude—Seattle is a case study in how to destroy a miracle.

#Seattle #KatieWilson #MillionaireTax #WashingtonState #Economics #TheScriptedMind #FactFreeGalaxy #Schadenfreude #RealityCheck