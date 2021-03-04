US Capitol Barbed Wire Removed by Work Crews

Video taken March 1 by Penguin Six

I meant to do a video in response to many of your questions concerning black flags and big buses at the US Capitol, but as is the case sometime when I’m out filming something else just pops up that is a bit more interesting. Today it was the US Capitol fence and the barbed wire FINALLY being removed. Work crews on one stretch of the road are taking off the barbed wire in preparation to reopen on section of the US Capitol area (a major road that many commuters are missing). Not sure about what else is being done around there, but this is a good start as we try to get access back to the US Capitol and grounds once again.



00:00​ Intro

00:32​ DC Weather today

01:17​ Presidential Motorcade

01:57​ Barbed Wire removal