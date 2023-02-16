Create New Account
Within 1 Hour Babylon Falls 2-4-23 to 2-6-23 (Uploaded 2-15-23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published Yesterday |

A dream from my lovely Jesus of Babylon /America falling within a 1 hour period of time.


Revelation 18:10 Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320

For Prayer email:
[email protected]

Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb

Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

americarussiababylonwar

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
