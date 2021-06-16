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MUST SEE..! BILL HAS HIS HANDS IN LITERALLY EVERYTHING....
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490 views • June 16, 2021
Bill should start up Bill's Funerals .. like Jim's Mowing.. it's not as though there's going to be a shortage of deadies following in the wake of some of Bill's other business concerns.. and that he's not going to generate lots of candidates for the compost heap. 😁 😮 😩 💉 🤮 😷 🚑 💀 🥕🥕🥕
And there's some filthy faggot just waiting to butter Bill's 'Hershey's' on.. It just gets better and better doesn't it.. 💩
The sheep are sick in the head .. that's about it..!
Who's ass has he got his hands up now.. maybe he wants to be a vet and just needs some of those really long gloves to get right up in there
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRA2RfZ8sh6DnBG3S_4Sd4A
And there's some filthy faggot just waiting to butter Bill's 'Hershey's' on.. It just gets better and better doesn't it.. 💩
The sheep are sick in the head .. that's about it..!
Who's ass has he got his hands up now.. maybe he wants to be a vet and just needs some of those really long gloves to get right up in there
JOIN THE WEBSITE: www.acallforanuprising.com
STOP VIDEO AND SUB TO MY OTHER CHANNEL BELOW:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRA2...
Shared from and subscribe to:
ACFAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRA2RfZ8sh6DnBG3S_4Sd4A
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