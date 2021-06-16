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MUST SEE..! BILL HAS HIS HANDS IN LITERALLY EVERYTHING....
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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490 views • June 16, 2021
Bill should start up Bill's Funerals .. like Jim's Mowing.. it's not as though there's going to be a shortage of deadies following in the wake of some of Bill's other business concerns.. and that he's not going to generate lots of candidates for the compost heap. 😁 😮 😩 💉 🤮 😷 🚑 💀 🥕🥕🥕
And there's some filthy faggot just waiting to butter Bill's 'Hershey's' on.. It just gets better and better doesn't it.. 💩
The sheep are sick in the head .. that's about it..!
Who's ass has he got his hands up now.. maybe he wants to be a vet and just needs some of those really long gloves to get right up in there

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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