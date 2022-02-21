Unraveling The Collective Psychosis w/ Kelly Brogan

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Alfacast friend, Kelly Brogan, M.D. returns, and to say we have much to catch up on would be an understatement! Kelly has continued her fearless activism for the cause of freedom, and drawn the ire of institutionalized control in the process.
"Own your body. Free your mind."
Kelly is a holistic psychiatrist and bestselling author, with psychiatric training and fellowship at NYU Medical Center after graduating from Cornell University Medical College, and a B.S. from M.I.T. in Systems Neuroscience.
Kelly brings rare insight into the world of current events with a heartfelt wisdom and courage to speak the truth during these tumultuous times. In Kelly's own words:
"The truth is that only you can get you well. We all need time to validate our suffering, but then we need to step into a place of self-empowerment."
We share Kelly's observation of 'spiritual-based' influencers that have opted for conformity at the expense of sovereignty that Kelly has aptly termed "spiritual bypass". Be sure that she'll develop this topic more fully.
Truth is indeed the anecdote to the prevailing collective psychosis, and it is incumbent on each who choose a similar path to freedom. This roundtable is one not to be missed, and surely promises to be as transformative as it will be entertaining!
Site links:
https://www.kellybroganmd.com/
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Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.
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