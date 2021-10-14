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10/14/2021 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark Ft. Dr. Carrie Madej "Why Is RNA-Modifying Nano-Technology & TRANSHUMANISM Technology Inside The COVID-19 Vaccines?"
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9046 views • October 14, 2021
10/14/2021 Thrive Time Show
SHOCKING!!! Dr. Carrie Madej has found RN-modifying nano-technology, graphene oxide, transhumanism technology, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), SM-102, luciferase and technology derived from fetal-tissue cell lines.
Visit Thrive Time Show's website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
SHOCKING!!! Dr. Carrie Madej has found RN-modifying nano-technology, graphene oxide, transhumanism technology, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), SM-102, luciferase and technology derived from fetal-tissue cell lines.
Visit Thrive Time Show's website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
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