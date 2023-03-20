Peter Schweizer & Glenn Beck | Espionage at the Heart: Biden Family's Ties to China

🎙️ ɢʟᴇɴɴ ʙᴇᴄᴋ (ʜᴏsᴛ) • ᴘᴇᴛᴇʀ sᴄʜᴡᴇɪᴢᴇʀ (ɢᴜᴇsᴛ)
In the interview, Peter Schweizer, head of the Government Accountability Institute, discusses the connections between the Biden family, the Clintons, and other political elites with Ukraine and Russia. He highlights the financial entanglements and the potential for corruption in the current aid to Ukraine. Schweizer also emphasizes that the Biden family's links to Chinese intelligence should be a focus, as he believes the case is about espionage more than a specific crime.
.
.https://rumble.com/v2dahie-espionage-at-the-heart-biden-familys-ties-to-china.html
