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War begins: US Deploy 40,000 Troops & 15,000 Tanks-Aircraft-Missile Near Russian Border
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351 views • April 18, 2021
Miltary News - 18 Apr 2021
War begins: US Deploy 40,000 Troops & 15,000 Tanks-Aircraft-Missile Near Russian Border
The US and NATO are dangerously escalating threats against Russia over Ukraine.
The US is now deploying two warships to the Black Sea through the Turkish straits, starting April 14. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, NATO has amassed 40,000 troops and 15,000 items of military equipment along Russia’s borders, above all in the Black Sea region
War begins: US Deploy 40,000 Troops & 15,000 Tanks-Aircraft-Missile Near Russian Border
The US and NATO are dangerously escalating threats against Russia over Ukraine.
The US is now deploying two warships to the Black Sea through the Turkish straits, starting April 14. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, NATO has amassed 40,000 troops and 15,000 items of military equipment along Russia’s borders, above all in the Black Sea region
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