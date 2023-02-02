Create New Account
And We Know 2.1.2023 HOUSE starts THE SHOW, Borders, War DRUMS, DeSantis, FOX, Ryan, HOLLYWIERD! PRAY!
High Hopes
LT of And We Know


Feb 1, 2023


Oh how wonderful to see the HOUSE start their investigations.. to see the demonic dems and RINOS scream…. The Ped0s are getting arrested, DeSantis is being exposed, and Patriots… like the Young Patriot is showing us how the young generations fights back. Here we go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2814f0-2.1.23-house-starts-the-show-borders-war-drums-desantis-fox-ryan-hollywierd.html



Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsryanhollywoodhousechristianpatriotswarexposeddemsfoxpedosdisinformationarrestsrinosprayinvestigationsdesantisltand we knowexposing evilyoung generations

