And We Know 2.1.2023 HOUSE starts THE SHOW, Borders, War DRUMS, DeSantis, FOX, Ryan, HOLLYWIERD! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Feb 1, 2023
Oh how wonderful to see the HOUSE start their investigations.. to see the demonic dems and RINOS scream…. The Ped0s are getting arrested, DeSantis is being exposed, and Patriots… like the Young Patriot is showing us how the young generations fights back. Here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2814f0-2.1.23-house-starts-the-show-borders-war-drums-desantis-fox-ryan-hollywierd.html